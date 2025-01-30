Secretary Rubio’s Call with Belgian Foreign Minister Quintin

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Belgian Foreign Minister Bernard Quintin. Secretary Rubio emphasized the important role of the U.S.-Belgian relationship for ensuring transatlantic peace and prosperity. The two leaders discussed a broad range of issues, including meeting defense spending commitments, fostering economic collaboration, and vigilance on strategic challenges.

