Secretary Rubio's Call With Belgian Foreign Minister Quintin

1/30/2025 12:10:02 AM

Office of the Spokesperson

January 29, 2025

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce: 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Belgian Foreign Minister Bernard Quintin.  Secretary Rubio emphasized the important role of the U.S.-Belgian relationship for ensuring transatlantic peace and prosperity.  The two leaders discussed a broad range of issues, including meeting defense spending commitments, fostering economic collaboration, and vigilance on strategic challenges.

U.S. Department of State

