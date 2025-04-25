Russia Attempts Assaults Under Cover Of Massive Strike: Zelensky Briefed By Cinc Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russia carried out nearly 150 attacks on Ukrainian positions and more than 4,500 shellings, including with heavy weaponry.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Facebook .

“Nearly 150 Russian attacks on our positions and over 4,500 instances of shelling, including with heavy weaponry. The toughest situation was in the Pokrovsk direction. I am grateful to all our warriors – every soldier, sergeant, and officer – for their resilience and for defending our positions,” the message states.

In fact, the Russians attempted to go on the ofensive under the cover of their massive strike. While the bulk of Ukrainian forces were focused on defending against missiles and drones, the Russians significantly intensified their ground attacks. They were met with a worthy response.

“I want to particularly commend the warriors of our 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces who inflicted significant losses on the occupier. I also praise the effective performance of the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 12th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine for demonstrating the resilience and results we need,” the President added.

Zelensky also reported that forensic experts and specialists are examining the sites of missile and drone impacts, establishing and verifying the circumstances of the respective strikes, and conducting analyses of the recovered missile and drone fragments to gather complete information about the weapons and critical components that were supplied to Russia or North Korea from third countries and used in manufacturing.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 24, there were 133 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops, 51 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk sector.