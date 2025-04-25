Talks On Minerals Deal Progressing Marchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine and the United States are moving closer to finalizing an economic partnership agreement, but negotiations are still ongoing.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko in a comment to Reuters .

“There was progress and now our teams are working very closely together. There are still some questions which we are discussing,” Marchenko said.

He added that it would not be possible to finalize the agreement this week.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 17, Ukrainian and U.S officials signed a memorandum confirming their intention to reach a mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement. The agreement itself still requires finalization and ratification by the parliaments of both countries.

A new stage of negotiations on critical minerals agreement began in the U.S. on April 24.