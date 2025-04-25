Patralekhaa To ‘Dost’ Pratik Gandhi: You Are One Of The Best Actors We Have

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) After stirring much controversy, Patralekhaa's film“Phule” has hit the theatres and she assured that the movie will not disappoint. The actress also heaped praise on his“dost” Pratik Gandhi, whom she said is the“best actor we have.”

Patralekhaa took to Instagram, where she shared several stills from the film and wrote:“Our film #Phule is playing in theaters. please do go watch it and I assure you you won't be disappointed..”

The actress, who is married to actor Rajkummar Rao, thanked director Ananth Mahadevan“for always believing in me. It was a pleasure to be an actor in your set.”

Heaping praise on her co-star Pratik, she wrote: @pratikgandhiofficial you are one of the best actors we have but more so importantly you are one of the nicest kindest person that I know of. And I am proud to call you my dost.”

“@riteshkudecha & @anuyachauhankudecha for working endlessly towards this film.. @radiasunita & @aparna_guys you are just the best at what you do..,” Patralekhaa concluded the post.

“Phule” is a Biographical film directed by Mahadevan. The film is based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The film aims to depict the couple's contributions to social reform and education in India.

The film's release was postponed following objections from a section of the Brahmin community in Maharashtra regarding the film's depiction of their community.

Ahead of the release of the film, Mahadevan requested the Brahmin community to watch the film before forming an opinion.

Sharing his views on the changes suggested by the censor board, Mahadevan told IANS, "They were probably over cautious, and they had certain recommendations, certain tweaking which they wanted us to do- it was not really cut as such."

"We adhered to that because we want to go by the law, but the only thing is that we have become a little over-sensitive, even if those words were retained, even if those points were retained, I don't think anyone would have objected to it, but somewhere we had to soften it, but let me assure you this will not reduce the impact of the film."