Poland Planning To Build New Embassy Building In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Poland aims to construct a new building for its embassy in Kyiv by 2030. The new diplomatic facility is planned to be built on the site of the current embassy.

This was stated in a comment to a Ukrinform correspondent by Paweł Wroński, Spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I don't know the details, but we would like it to be in the same location (12 Yaroslaviv Val Street),” said Wroński.“However, there are no architectural plans yet - this is only an intention at this stage.”

According to Wroński, the new embassy building will be architecturally harmonious with the historic center of Kyiv, just as the recently constructed Polish embassy in Berlin, near the Brandenburg Gate, fits into the city's architecture.

He emphasized that a new embassy building in Ukraine is necessary, as Kyiv is an important capital for Poland.

As previously reported, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced in his April 23 address to the Polish Sejm on the country's foreign policy goals for 2025 that, by the end of this decade, Poland's Foreign Ministry plans to convert a property recently purchased in Washington into a new Polish embassy in the U.S., and also to construct a new embassy building in Kyiv.

In a separate comment to Ukrinform, the Polish Foreign Ministry stated that Russia's attack on Kyiv on April 24 is further evidence of Moscow's true intentions and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no desire to end the war. In light of these events, support for Ukraine must be further strengthened.

Photo: kyivdiplomatic