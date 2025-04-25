Eight Syrian Refugees Injured In Drone Explosion In E. Lebanon

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIRUT/DAMASCUS, Apr 25 (NNN-NNA/SANA) – Eight Syrian refugees were injured yesterday, when a booby-trapped drone exploded on a farm, in the Lebanese town of Hosh Al-Sayyid Ali.

It was reported that, the drone was rigged and detonated near the Syrian border, adding that, the eight wounded Syrians had been transported to hospitals in Lebanon's eastern city of Hermel.

Also yesterday, Syrian authorities accused Lebanon's Hezbollah militia of firing artillery shells at Syrian army positions, near the town of Al-Qusayr in western Syria's Homs province.

Five shells were launched from Lebanese territory towards Syrian army positions, in the Al-Qusayr area, and the army responded by targeting the origins of the shelling, according to a statement, which cited a defence source.

The Syrian side halted firing at Lebanon, after coordination with the Lebanese army, said the source, noting that, the Lebanese army has pledged to“comb the area and pursue terrorist groups responsible for the attack.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the Syrian side.

The incidents came despite that Syria and Lebanon agreed last month, to halt hostilities along their shared border, and strengthen military coordination. The Lebanon-Syria border has long been a flashpoint for instability, with frequent reports of smuggling and armed activity.– NNN-NNA/SANA