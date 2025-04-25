Akhil Sachdeva: I Don't Leave My Art For A Single Second

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Renowned singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva said that his music carries a deep sense of truth, love, and humanity, which makes it uniquely identifiable. He lives and breathes his art every moment, which sets him apart from others.

Asked if years from now someone plays a playlist of his songs, what kind of emotional journey would he hope they experience, Akhil told IANS:“Well, the song that people listen to these days is Hamsafar, which was released in 2017. After that, Tera Ban Jaunga, be it Channa Ve, be it O Saajna, be it for me. All the songs everywhere and all my singles.I think everyone will know from a distance that this is Akhil Sachdeva's song because there is a truth in it.”

He added:“There is a gift of a good artist. I would say that's a gift from a true artist.

That's a true expression of love and humanity because that's all there should be in this world and universe. That's all that matters in the end. It's the right expression of honesty, love, humility from a true artist.”

The“Mere Liye” hitmaker said that he has his own way of dealing with his art.

“I don't know, I don't live like, I don't behave like other artists. I have my own way of dealing with my art and living it like I can't live without it every single second. I don't leave my art for a single second.”

The singer started his Bollywood journey when he happened to meet“Badrinath Ki Dulhania” filmmaker Shashank Khaitan at his friend and actress Huma Qureshi's Eid dinner. The film is a spiritual successor to 2014's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Akhil's next hit was“Tera Ban Jaunga” from the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The romantic drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

A remake of Vanga's own Telugu film Arjun Reddy, follows a doctor who spirals into self-destruction when his girlfriend, played by Kiara Advani, marries someone else.

Then came his third chartbuster“Mere Liye” from“Broken But Beautiful” season 3 starring late star Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.

The series revolves around love, heartbreaks and never ending romance between two individuals. First two seasons are about the story of Veer and Sameera played by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.