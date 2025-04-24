Hushday Secures AED 2 Million To Launch Middle East's First Premium Flash Sales Platform

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As global luxury faces headwinds in key markets like China, and as consumer behavior across the GCC shifts toward value-driven, digital-first experiences, a new retail-tech player is emerging in Dubai to meet that moment.

, the region's first, has raised overin pre-seed funding from regional tech investors. Its ambition: to create a new channel for luxury and premium brands to grow in the Middle East - with full control, brand integrity, and next-level performance.

While inspired by European models like Veepee (valued at over €4 billion) and Gilt in the US, Hushday is not a copy-paste. It's a GCC-first model, built locally for brands and consumers who expect more: exclusivity, experience, and execution.

“We're not here to patch a post-COVID inventory issue,” says Jennifer Cohen Solal, CEO & Co-founder.“We're here to open a new, scalable path for growth - for brands who want to reach a younger, price-sensitive, digital audience, without damaging their equity. The demand is here. The region is ready”

Unlike traditional outlets or mass-discount platforms, Hushday was designed as a strategic distribution layer, where brands can activate curated drops in a brand-safe, high-conversion environment - and tap into valuable new audiences in the process.

The platform has already signed dozens of brands - from regional players to global names - and offers full control over pricing, visibility, and inventory strategy. Brands receive real-time analytics, customer insights, and dedicated onboarding support.

“This isn't just about clearing stock,” adds Jean Thillaye du Boullay, COO and former Carrefour executive.“It's about reaching a new audience with purpose - and turning each campaign into both revenue and retention. From curation to delivery, we handle the full experience with precision and speed.”

Hushday operates on a referral-only model, granting invited members access to limited-time sales across fashion, beauty, accessories, electronics, home, and leisure. Each drop is personalized, mobile-first, and designed to create a sense of rarity and excitement.

With up to 50 flash sales per month, loyalty rewards, and AI-powered recommendations, the experience is built to convert - while reinforcing desirability.“For our users, it's not about discounts. It's about access,” says Riad Djabri, CTO and former engineering lead at Doctolib.“We use tech to make the experience smarter - more personal, more seamless, and more rewarding. Our goal is to turn every flash sale into something that feels tailored, not transactional.”

Hushday stands out not just for its unique format but for how seamlessly it aligns with the region's pulse, needs, and ambitions. Entirely based in Dubai and backed by local tech investors, the platform is tailored for the Gulf, offering a deeply relevant and timely retail experience. At the core of its operations is a fully robotized third-party logistics (3PL) system, ensuring end-to-end efficiency and excellence across the region. With the GCC's premium off-price market expected to hit $6 billion, Hushday is stepping in with a bold, digitally native, and brand-safe model that's designed specifically for this market-not borrowed from outdated global playbooks.“We're not replicating what worked in Europe 10 years ago,” says Jennifer Cohen Solal.“We're building what the Middle East needs now - with its own codes, pace, and expectations. And we're doing it at scale.” After launching in the UAE this month, the company is already eyeing rapid expansion into Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, fully intent on tapping into the massive regional demand for smart, high-quality off-price retail.