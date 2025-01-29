JXICC: Celebrate Spring Festival In Dynamic Jiangxi

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To celebrate 2025 Spring Festival, Jiangxi, a province in the east of China, has meticulously planned 1,709 diverse activities and introduced 634 benefits for the people, aiming to provide tourists and citizens alike with enhanced experiences and a sense of fulfillment.

Foreign friends in Jiangxi have also immersed themselves in this joyous celebrations, experiencing and savoring the festivities to welcome the Chinese New Year.

Chinese New Year Market Tour

Visiting the Chinese New Year market is a tradition during the Spring Festival, a custom that has passed down through the millennia, carrying the essence of Chinese culture. The markets are usually bustling with local snacks, fresh meat and frozen goods, fruits and dried nuts, as well as fragrant flowers and red couplets and "Fu" characters, creating a lively, festive, and harmonious scene.

At the rural market in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, the festive vibes is becoming even stronger. Suhaa, a foreign friend from Morocco, is a fan of the Chinese market-going culture. Let's follow her lens to explore the unique charm of the Chinese New Year market.

The Sweet Home of Frozen Rice Candy

As a provincial intangible cultural heritage production technique, every step in the production of Fengcheng frozen rice candy embodies the dedication and wisdom of artisans, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of traditional Chinese pastry making.

For many Chinese, frozen rice candy is not only a culinary delight, but also the continuation of a culture, carrying the memories of the "Chinese New Year" and the attachment to the flavors of their childhood.

Daniella, a beautiful girl from Russia, experienced the production process of frozen rice candy with laughter and joy, and she deeply appreciated the sweetness and warmth in the dynamic Jiangxi.

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)