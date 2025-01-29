Colombian Peso Emerges as Region's Strongest Currency Post-US Elections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian peso has surged as the strongest currency in the region since the US elections. It has not only gained against the dollar but has outperformed all other world currencies since November 5, when the US electoral process began. Experts attribute this strength to several internal and external factors.



Felipe Campos, and Strategy Manager at Alianza Valores, points to Colombia's stability. The country has demonstrated effective checks and balances, avoiding extreme measures seen in other nations like Mexico or Brazil.



The Central of Colombia 's moderate approach to interest rate cuts has played a crucial role. This strategy has sent a strong message of currency stability and inflation control. In contrast, Brazil's aggressive rate hikes have only recently stabilized their currency.



Analysts also highlight a potential "political trade" factor. Investors are betting on Colombia's democratic ability to shift between left, right, and center political ideologies. This political flexibility is viewed positively by international markets.



David Cubides, Director of Economic Research at Alianza Valores, agrees that the Central Bank's stance on moderate rate cuts was decisive. Speculations about more aggressive cuts could have directly impacted the currency negatively.



S&P Global Ratings' recent assessment has further bolstered the peso . The agency maintained Colombia's foreign currency credit rating at BB+ with a negative outlook and BBB- for local currency.



The peso's performance reflects Colombia's economic resilience and political stability. It stands out in a region facing various economic challenges. This strength could attract more foreign investment and boost economic growth in the coming months.



As global markets continue to evolve, Colombia's currency performance serves as a testament to the country's sound economic policies and democratic institutions. The peso's rise against the dollar showcases Colombia's potential as a stable investment destination in Latin America.

