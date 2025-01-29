Serra Brighton And Miss Michigan Partner To Support Heart Health During American Heart Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Serra Brighton partners with Miss Michigan to raise funds for American Heart Association Go RED For Woman Initiative and Miss America's Scholarship Foundation

- Jason Freeman, Dealer Partner at Serra BrightonBRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Serra Brighton and Miss Michigan Partner to Support Heart During American Heart MonthSerra Brighton Automotive is proud to partner with the Miss Michigan Scholarship Organization this February during American Heart Month to raise funds and awareness for the American Heart Association Go Red For WomenInitiative and Miss America's Scholarship Foundation.Throughout February, Serra Honda Brighton and Serra Mazda Brighton will donate a portion of every vehicle sold to Miss Michigan's Fundraising Efforts. Service customers who donate $10 or more will receive $10 off their service as a thank-you.Driving Change for Heart Health“At Serra Brighton, we believe in giving back,” said Jason Freeman, Dealer Partner at Serra Brighton.“Heart disease affects so many lives, and through this partnership, we're making a real difference by supporting Miss Michigan's efforts with the American Heart Association Go Red For Women Initiative.”Miss Michigan, representing the Miss America Opportunity, raises awareness and funds for heart health initiatives. This partnership strengthens her American Heart Association Fundraising Efforts, advancing research, education, and advocacy.“All funds raised will directly support the American Heart Association Go Red For WomenInitiative and Miss America's Scholarship Foundation,” said Paula Dewall, Executive Director of the Miss Michigan Scholarship Organization.“This collaboration ensures Miss Michigan can make an even greater impact statewide.”Heart for the Community: Valentine's Day EventOn Friday, February 14, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Serra Honda Brighton and Serra Mazda Brighton will host“Heart for the Community: Valentine's Day at Serra Brighton”. The family friendly event will feature a meet-and-greet with Miss Michigan 2024, Jenae Lodewyk, craft activities for kids and families, exciting door prize drawings, and light snacks and sweet treats.About Serra Brighton AutomotiveSerra Brighton includes Serra Honda Brighton (8294 Grand River Ave), Serra Mazda Brighton (8282 Grand River Ave) and Serra Superior Collision. They are part of the Serra Automotive Group, one of the nation's top ten privately held automotive groups, with 61 dealerships and 27 brands across seven states. Serra Brighton is committed to exceptional service and community involvement.About the Miss Michigan Scholarship OrganizationThe Miss Michigan Scholarship Organization, part of the Miss America Opportunity, empowers young women through education, service, and advocacy while supporting the American Heart Association Go Red For WomenInitiative and Miss America's Scholarship Foundation.Together, Serra Brighton and the Miss Michigan Scholarship Organization are uniting the community to take action during American Heart Month.

