403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Le Pen Ally Denies Planned Rally A 'Power Play' Against Conviction
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Marine Le Pen's party chief Jordan Bardella denied yesterday any intent to strong-arm the French judiciary with a rally in support of the veteran far-right leader, after her conviction of embezzlement and a ban from standing for office.
“It's not a power play,” Bardella told reporters at the European Parliament, where the National Rally chief also sits as a lawmaker, when asked about the demonstration planned for Sunday to protest the court verdict.
“On the contrary it is a very clear and very deep defence of the rule of law and of French democracy,” he said.
“It is a mobilisation not against, but in support of French democracy,” Bardella said.“We felt it necessary... to speak directly to the French people, through the speeches of our party leaders on Sunday.”
On Monday, Le Pen was given a partly suspended jail term and an immediate ban from running for office for five years after being convicted over a scheme whereby assistants paid by the EU Parliament were actually working for her party.
If it stands, the conviction would eliminate Le Pen from the 2027 election, where current polling suggests she would easily win the first round in a vote where President Emmanuel Macron cannot run because of term limitations.
She has vowed to use all possible legal avenues to stand in what would be her fourth attempt at the presidency.
The Paris appeals court said Tuesday that it would examine Le Pen's case within a timeframe that could potentially allow her to run if the conviction is overturned or the sentence changed - something Bardella welcomed as“good news”.
Much attention has focused on a so-called“Plan B” where Bardella, 29, would take Le Pen's place in the 2027 contest. Bardella said the conviction had changed“absolutely nothing” in his relationship with his mentor, saying“if anything it has perhaps made it even stronger”.
“I am at her side, and I will remain at her side,” he said.
“It's not a power play,” Bardella told reporters at the European Parliament, where the National Rally chief also sits as a lawmaker, when asked about the demonstration planned for Sunday to protest the court verdict.
“On the contrary it is a very clear and very deep defence of the rule of law and of French democracy,” he said.
“It is a mobilisation not against, but in support of French democracy,” Bardella said.“We felt it necessary... to speak directly to the French people, through the speeches of our party leaders on Sunday.”
On Monday, Le Pen was given a partly suspended jail term and an immediate ban from running for office for five years after being convicted over a scheme whereby assistants paid by the EU Parliament were actually working for her party.
If it stands, the conviction would eliminate Le Pen from the 2027 election, where current polling suggests she would easily win the first round in a vote where President Emmanuel Macron cannot run because of term limitations.
She has vowed to use all possible legal avenues to stand in what would be her fourth attempt at the presidency.
The Paris appeals court said Tuesday that it would examine Le Pen's case within a timeframe that could potentially allow her to run if the conviction is overturned or the sentence changed - something Bardella welcomed as“good news”.
Much attention has focused on a so-called“Plan B” where Bardella, 29, would take Le Pen's place in the 2027 contest. Bardella said the conviction had changed“absolutely nothing” in his relationship with his mentor, saying“if anything it has perhaps made it even stronger”.
“I am at her side, and I will remain at her side,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment