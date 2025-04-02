Jordan And Egypt Discuss Efforts To Achieve Ceasefire In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel-Aty discussed efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday. Safadi emphasized the importance of the exchange agreement brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.During a phone call, part of ongoing coordination between the two nations, the ministers stressed the need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza and the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem.They called for immediate international action to compel Israel to open all crossings for humanitarian aid to address the dire situation in Gaza, and to allow UN and humanitarian organizations to operate safely and without obstruction.Safadi and Abdel-Aty condemned Israel's targeting of the UNRWA medical clinic in Jabalia, northern Gaza, a violation of international law, humanitarian law, and the Fourth Geneva Convention.They warned of the consequences of Israel's escalating actions, including repeated incursions into Palestinian cities, land confiscation, and settlement expansion.They also condemned repeated Israeli provocations, including the Israeli National Security Minister's entry into the Al-Aqsa Mosque.The ministers discussed the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee's work and how to enhance its role in supporting the Palestinian people and implementing the outcomes of the emergency Arab Summit held in Cairo on March 4, 2025.Safadi and Abdel-Aty affirmed that fulfilling the full rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to an independent, sovereign state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace in the region.