Jordan, Egypt Discuss Efforts For Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - IANS) Amman, April 3 (IANS) Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

During a phone call on Wednesday, the two ministers stressed the urgency of halting Israeli military operations in Gaza and its escalating actions in the West Bank, according to a ministry statement.

The two ministers called for immediate international action to pressure Israel to open all crossings to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza, address the ongoing humanitarian crisis, and ensure that UN and humanitarian organisations can operate without obstruction while safeguarding their staff, reports Xinhua news agency.

They condemned Israel's targeting of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) medical clinic in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, describing it as a violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and the 1949 Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilians in Time of War.

Safadi and Abdelatty also warned of the grave consequences of Israel's escalating actions, including repeated raids on Palestinian cities, land confiscations, and the expansion of settlements. They denounced ongoing Israeli provocations, such as the "storming" of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The ministers also discussed the role of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee and ways to strengthen its efforts in supporting the Palestinian people and implementing the outcomes of the emergency Arab summit held in Cairo on March 4.

Both ministers reaffirmed that the full realisation of Palestinian rights -- specifically the right to freedom and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital -- remains the only path to a just peace, ensuring regional security and stability.