UN Office In Srinagar No Longer Needed: LG

In an interview with a national news channel, he said,“Talking about the UN office in Srinagar is not within my domain. The MEA and Centre have to take a call. I have my boundaries.” He added, however, that in his view,“the office is not needed anymore.”

LG Sinha emphasized that peace cannot be enforced but must be nurtured, praising the security forces for their role in stabilizing the region.“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K has seen a drastic transformation. Stone-pelting and shutdown calls dictated by our neighbor are now history. Businesses are thriving, and educational institutions, cinemas, and universities are fully operational. This is all due to peace,” he said.

He rejected claims of“forced normalcy,” citing the elimination of terror commanders and the drop in local militant recruitment.“Had this been a forced normalcy, schools wouldn't have reopened, Bollywood and Hollywood wouldn't be shooting here, and investors wouldn't be coming to Kashmir,” he asserted.

According to him, Kashmir has moved beyond its troubled past.“If you visit the Jhelum riverfront at night, you'll find youngsters playing the guitar and enjoying coffee. The number of stakeholders in peace has grown significantly,” he said.

On the government's crackdown on terror sympathizers in state institutions, Sinha said,“We are committed to removing those supporting terrorism from the system.”

Referring to the dismissal of Syed Salahuddin's sons and Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson from government service, he said,“All were on board that they had to be removed. Terrorist outfits destroyed J&K, and I fail to understand why previous governments engaged in talks with them. Under this regime, there will be no dialogue with such elements.”

He also dismissed claims of rising unemployment, stating that over 40,000 government jobs had been provided transparently.

Regarding the recently held 2024 J&K Assembly elections, Sinha said,“The Centre fulfilled its commitment to conduct polls. Our focus has been on establishing peace and driving development, and I hope the elected government continues on this path.” He clarified that the J&K Reorganization Act defines the roles of the elected government and the LG administration, ensuring governance within constitutional boundaries.

The LG asserted that India's global standing has strengthened, while Pakistan is increasingly seen as a failed state exporting terrorism.“Bharat ki awaaz suni jati hai (India's voice is heard). The world recognizes our neighbor as a failed state exporting terror,” he remarked.

On Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), he said people there are disillusioned with Pakistan and are expressing their desire to join India.

Sinha expressed optimism about the return of Kashmiri Pandits, stating that efforts are underway to resolve their issues.“The day is near when they will return to their homeland,” he said.

Highlighting economic growth, he pointed out that J&K Bank has gone from a ₹1,200 crore loss to a ₹1,700 crore profit under his tenure.

The LG credited PM Modi's leadership for completing long-pending infrastructure projects.“Rail connectivity, once a tough challenge, is now a reality, thanks to PM Modi. It will not only enhance development but also bridge emotional distances,” he said.

Addressing concerns over a potential ban on the Awami Action Committee (AAC) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Sinha said,“No organization is banned without evidence. Earlier, banned outfits would rebrand under a new name. Today, individuals associated with them are also blacklisted to prevent this.”

He urged political leaders to act responsibly, saying,“Those who have held high positions and taken oaths on the Constitution must be mindful of their words.”

“Education is a rare opportunity and represents infinite power. Education is the only asset and it is like a small lamp which has the power to defeat the immense darkness. The youth should explore the spiritual and cultural dimension of education and cherish its value system,” Sinha said addressing the alumni meet of Sharda University here.

The lieutenant governor highlighted that alumni play a crucial role in networking and mentorship, building the reputation of the educational institute and helping in knowledge sharing.

“Alumni serve as a role model and inspire young students to achieve their goals. The next two decades is expected to be the best time for knowledge economies in the world. You as the knowledge keeper will be responsible for transferring expertise earned in the university to the economic sector to drive growth and build developed India,” Sinha said.

To give back to the society and nation, alumni should promote value-based system in jobs or enterprises, so while developing their full potential, they can also motivate the young generations to contribute towards nation-building, he added.

The lieutenant governor also spoke on the transformation taking place in the educational landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, under the“guidance” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

