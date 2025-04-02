Blue Is The Colour At QF's Education City For World Autism Awareness Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 2015 Building (Qatar Foundation Headquarters) took on a blue appearance as it was illuminated to mark World Autism Awareness Day.



The initiative was led by Renad Academy, a specialised school under Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education that supports children with autism, in collaboration with QF's Special Schools and Special Educational Needs Services, which also includes Awsaj Academy, The Learning Center, and QF's Ability Friendly Program.





The colour blue is associated with calmness and tranquility, and in the context of World Autism Awareness Day, it represents hope, support, and understanding for people with autism. The lighting-up of the 2015 Building, and other Education City landmarks – the Education City Stadium, Sidra Medicine, and Qatar National Convention Centre – is designed to help spread autism awareness and encourage public support for those with autism.





The United Nations designated April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day in 2007, based on a proposal submitted by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation. As a global movement, since its first observance in 2008 it has since expanded beyond simply raising awareness to actively promoting acceptance, appreciation, and inclusion, recognising the contributions people with autism make to their communities and to the world.





As well as educational initiatives and community programmes, QF's efforts to support people with autism include the development of an eye-tracking tool for autism detection, socially focused research, policy advocacy, and the provision of sensory rooms at QF events and at facilities such as Qatar National Library, as well as contributing to enhancing innovative technology for the assessment and prevention of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Sheikha Moza leads Qatar in advancing autism awareness, inclusion

