Electronic Billing System Now Mandatory For All Purchases

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- Jordan's National Electronic Invoicing System became fully operational on April 1, marking a significant shift in the country's financial regulatory framework.Under Amended Bylaw No. 2 of 2025, all purchases of goods and services within Jordan must now be documented through electronic invoices issued either directly through the national system or via approved integrated platforms. This requirement applies universally to both businesses and individuals.The Income and Sales Tax Department has established a centralized registry of compliant vendors, accessible through their official portal. This registry serves as the reference point for verifying supplier eligibility under the new requirements.The regulation explicitly prohibits the recognition of any business expense that lacks proper electronic invoice documentation.This comprehensive approach aims to enhance fiscal transparency, streamline tax administration, and reduce informal economic activity throughout the kingdom.