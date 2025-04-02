Uganda Launches Malaria Vaccination For 1.1 Million Children

MENAFN - IANS) Kampala, April 3 (IANS) Uganda launched a landmark malaria vaccination campaign, aiming to immunise 1.1 million children under two years old in its largest rollout to date.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja presided over the official launch of the immunisation exercise at Booma Grounds in the Apac district in northern Uganda on Wednesday. The campaign aims to administer the R21/Matrix-M injectable vaccine to babies aged six to 18 months.

"It is a bold step toward liberating our nation from the heavy burden of malaria, a disease that has for too long robbed our children of their futures, strained our health system, and hindered our socio-economic progress," Nabbanja said at the event.

The campaign, under the theme "Vaccinate Against Malaria and Other Preventable Diseases, Protect Your Child for Life," is expected to span 105 out of 146 districts with high to moderate malaria transmission rates, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since its pre-qualification and recommendation by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021, the vaccine has proven to be an essential tool in malaria prevention. Following three phases of clinical trials, it has been hailed as a game-changer in reducing the burden of the disease and lowering child mortality rates.

This rollout made Uganda the 19th African country to integrate the malaria vaccine into its routine immunisation program. "By integrating the malaria vaccine into routine immunisation, Uganda is taking a bold step to protect its children, save lives, and secure a healthier future," WHO Representative to Uganda Kasonde Mwinga said while addressing the launch event.

Uganda's Minister of Health, Jane Ruth Aceng, underlined the introduction as a significant milestone in the country's fight against malaria. "It is expected to prevent at least 800 cases of severe malaria among children every day and ease the financial burden on families," she said.

She urged parents and caregivers to ensure children complete all four doses -- administered at six, seven, eight, and 18 months -- for optimal protection.

The vaccine's introduction expands Uganda's routine immunisation schedule to 14 childhood vaccines -- one of the most comprehensive in Africa, according to the Ministry of Health.

The rollout followed successful pilot programs in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi, where the vaccine reduced malaria-related deaths by 13 percent and significantly cut hospitalisations, according to the WHO.

Malaria remains the leading cause of illness and death among young children in Uganda. In 2024 alone, the country recorded 10.9 million malaria cases and 3,582 deaths.

Last month, Uganda received 2.2 million of 3.5 million doses for nationwide distribution, supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Robin Nandy, the United Nations Children's Fund representative in Uganda, emphasised that the vaccine should complement other malaria prevention measures, including insecticide-treated nets, indoor residual spraying, and seasonal malaria chemoprevention.