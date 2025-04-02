Military Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) – The Eastern Military Zone successfully thwarted an infiltration and drug smuggling attempt along Jordan's northeastern border on Wednesday, preventing the illegal entry of narcotics from Syrian territory.A senior military official from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army stated that border guards, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, intercepted the smuggling attempt and seized a quantity of narcotics.The confiscated substances have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further processing.The official reaffirmed the Jordanian Armed Forces' commitment to utilizing all available resources and capabilities to prevent infiltration and smuggling operations, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom.