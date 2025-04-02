403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Military Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 2 (Petra) – The Eastern Military Zone successfully thwarted an infiltration and drug smuggling attempt along Jordan's northeastern border on Wednesday, preventing the illegal entry of narcotics from Syrian territory.
A senior military official from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army stated that border guards, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, intercepted the smuggling attempt and seized a quantity of narcotics.
The confiscated substances have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further processing.
The official reaffirmed the Jordanian Armed Forces' commitment to utilizing all available resources and capabilities to prevent infiltration and smuggling operations, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom.
Amman, April 2 (Petra) – The Eastern Military Zone successfully thwarted an infiltration and drug smuggling attempt along Jordan's northeastern border on Wednesday, preventing the illegal entry of narcotics from Syrian territory.
A senior military official from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army stated that border guards, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, intercepted the smuggling attempt and seized a quantity of narcotics.
The confiscated substances have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further processing.
The official reaffirmed the Jordanian Armed Forces' commitment to utilizing all available resources and capabilities to prevent infiltration and smuggling operations, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment