Zarqa's Industrial Exports Stable At $115 Million In March

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, April 2 (Petra) -- Zarqa and Mafraq industrial exports held steady at $115 million in March, matching last year's figure despite the Eid holiday, according to the Zarqa Chamber of Industry.First-quarter 2025 exports totaled $339 million, a slight 1.5% decrease from 2024's $344 million. Arab market exports remained at $143 million, representing 42% of the total.Saudi Arabia saw a 46% export increase, reaching $49.2 million. Iraq, however, saw a 10% decrease to $47.3 million. Algeria exports jumped 278% to $15.9 million, and Syria's rose 135% to $4.7 million.North America accounted for 45% of total exports ($152.4 million), down 5%. US exports dipped 3% to $147.6 million. Non-Arab Asian exports rose 45% to $20 million (6% of total), while EU exports fell to $8.7 million (3%).The leather and garment sector remained the top exporter ($160.3 million), despite a 9% drop. Food exports fell 25% to $57.72 million. Construction exports surged 102% to $38.07 million, and engineering/IT exports rose 59% to $31.81 million. Chemical exports declined 15% to $15.67 million.Packaging exports increased slightly to $12.45 million, plastic/rubber exports decreased to $9.75 million, and wood/furniture exports rose to $0.836 million.The Chamber stressed the need to boost Jordanian product competitiveness in global markets.