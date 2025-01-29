Bank Of America Names Maria Martinez To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Maria Martinez, 67, was a senior executive at Cisco Systems, a global leader in networking and cybersecurity solutions, from 2018 to 2024. She most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer with oversight of Cisco's Worldwide Operations, Customer Experience, Security & Trust, Chain, and other functions. Previously, she was the Chief Customer Experience Officer at Cisco, where she oversaw the company's Services and Customer Success organizations and led successful initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction and service delivery.

Ms. Martinez has more than four decades of experience in the technology and telecommunications industries including leadership positions at Salesforce Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Motorola Solutions and AT&T Bell Laboratories.

"Maria's leadership experience at some of the largest technology companies in the world will be a valuable asset and provide additional perspective. I look forward to her joining our board," said Brian Moynihan, chair and chief executive officer.

Martinez currently serves on the boards of Tyson Foods Inc. and McKesson Corp. Martinez holds a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Puerto Rico and a Master's degree in computer engineering from Ohio State University.

"Maria has a tremendous record of achievement as a technology executive and experienced independent director. I am confident she will make significant contributions, and we are happy to have her join our Board," said Lionel Nowell III, lead independent director.

