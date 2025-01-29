Brookline Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results

Operating of $20.7 million , Operating EPS of $0.23

Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the“Company”) today announced net income of $17.5 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, and excluding $3.4 million of merger-related charges, operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income and operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $20.1 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $22.9 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $68.7 million, or $0.77 per basic and diluted share, compared to $75.0 million, or $0.85 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $72.4 million, or $0.81 per basic and diluted share, compared to $92.9 million, or $1.05 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company's performance,“Brookline Bancorp had an excellent year in 2024. We finished the year with solid deposit and loan growth and are well positioned as we look forward to 2025. We are looking forward to 2025 and our recently announced strategic merger with Berkshire Hills Bancorp. I would like to recognize the contributions of our employees in contributing to our growth and success in 2024. Our employees exemplify the Brookline Bancorp culture of providing excellent customer service.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2024 increased $228.6 million to $11.9 billion from $11.7 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased $523.1 million from $11.4 billion at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, total loans and leases were $9.8 billion, representing an increase of $24.1 million from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $137.7 million from December 31, 2023.

Total investment securities at December 31, 2024 increased $39.6 million to $895.0 million from $855.4 million at September 30, 2024, and decreased $21.6 million from $916.6 million at December 31, 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2024 increased $135.8 million to $543.7 million from $407.9 million at September 30, 2024, and increased $410.6 million from $133.0 million at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 12.1 percent of total assets, compared to 10.8 percent and 9.2 percent as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Total deposits at December 31, 2024 increased $169.4 million to $8.9 billion from $8.7 billion at September 30, 2024, consisting of a $115.9 million increase in customer deposits and a $53.4 million increase in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $353.5 million from $8.5 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily driven by growth in customer deposits.

Total borrowed funds at December 31, 2024 increased $22.3 million to $1.5 billion from September 30, 2024, and increased $143.2 million from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023.

The ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets was 10.26 percent at December 31, 2024, as compared to 10.54 percent at September 30, 2024, and 10.53 percent at December 31, 2023. The ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.27 percent at December 31, 2024, as compared to 8.50 percent at September 30, 2024, and 8.39 percent at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.08 from $10.89 at September 30, 2024 to $10.81 at December 31, 2024, and increased $0.31 from $10.50 at December 31, 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.0 million to $85.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 from $83.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.12 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.07 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily driven by lower funding costs partially offset by lower yields on loans and leases.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased $0.2 million to $6.6 million from $6.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $1.1 million in loan level derivative income, net, partially offset by a decline of $0.8 million in mark to market on interest rate swaps.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the provision was largely driven by improving economic forecasts and stabilization in the volume of adversely graded credits.

Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $7.3 million, compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The $7.3 million in net charge-offs was driven by one large $5.1 million charge-off in equipment financing which was previously reserved for. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 30 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 16 basis points for the third quarter of 2024.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.28 percent of total loans and leases at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.31 percent at September 30, 2024, and 1.22 percent at December 31, 2023. The decrease in the ratio was driven by a reduction in specific reserves due to charge-offs in the quarter.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of total nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.71 percent at December 31, 2024 as compared to 0.73 percent at September 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $1.9 million to $69.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $71.2 million at September 30, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.59 percent at December 31, 2024 as compared to 0.62 percent at September 30, 2024. Total nonperforming assets decreased $2.4 million to $70.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $72.8 million at September 30, 2024.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased $5.8 million to $63.7 million from $57.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.4 million in merger and acquisition expense, and an increase of $2.1 million in compensation and employee benefits expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 26.4 percent and 25.1 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 24.7 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 19.9 percent and 20.1 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 0.61 percent during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 0.70 percent for the third quarter of 2024; and was 0.60 percent for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.67 percent for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) decreased to 7.21 percent during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 8.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024; and was 7.24 percent for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 8.36 percent for the year ended December 31, 2023.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company's Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2025 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2025.

PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

On December 16, 2024, the Company, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (“Berkshire”), and Commerce Acquisition Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Berkshire formed solely to facilitate the merger (“Merger Sub”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the“Merger Agreement”). The Merger Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub will merge with and into Brookline, with Brookline as the surviving entity, and immediately thereafter, Brookline will merge with and into Berkshire, with Berkshire as the surviving entity (collectively, the“Merger”). As a result of the Merger, the separate corporate existence of the Company will cease, and Berkshire will continue as the surviving corporation. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, each outstanding share of Company common stock will be exchanged for the right to receive 0.42 shares of Berkshire common stock. Holders of Company common stock will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares of Berkshire common stock. As a result of the proposed transaction and a $100 million common stock offering by Berkshire to support the proposed transaction, Berkshire stockholders will own approximately 51%, Brookline stockholders will own approximately 45%, and investors in new shares will own approximately 4% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. The proposed transaction is expected to close by the end of the second half of 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approvals from Berkshire and the Company stockholders.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, January 30, 2025 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company's website, . To listen to the call and view the Company's Earnings Presentation, please join the call via . To listen to the call without access to the slides, please dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. call (Access Code 138268). A recording of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company's website under“Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 646121.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $11.9 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: , and

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“assume,”“outlook,”“will,”“should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company's business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company's control. These include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or Berkshire to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Company; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Berkshire; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) or stockholder approvals, or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and the Company to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company's investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS: