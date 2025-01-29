Ethiopia: Government Of Italy, United Nations Office For Project Services (UNOPS) Partner To Enhance Access To Inclusive, Quality Education

(MENAFN- APO Group)

UNOPS and the of Italy have signed a €4.2 million agreement to construct primary in Ethiopia's Central Ethiopia and Oromia regions.

This initiative is expected to directly impact over 4,000 students and their families, fostering socio-economic development and creating brighter futures for underserved communities.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of H.E. Prof. Berhanu Nega, of Education of Ethiopia, and H.E. Anna Maria Bernini, Minister of University and Research of Italy.

The project targets the Gurage Zone in the Central Ethiopia Region near the town of Wolkite and the West Shewa Zone in the Oromia Region, near the town of Ambo. These areas, which have faced significant development challenges, will benefit from improved access to quality education and essential infrastructure.

Aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4)-ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities-the project will expand access to education for out-of-school children in these regions.

Through a climate-resilient infrastructure, the project will construct modern primary school facilities equipped with classrooms, libraries, and administrative spaces; and install WASH facilities to safeguard the health and well-being of students and staff. The project will also, improve transportation and technology to overcome geographic barriers and bring education closer to marginalized communities and recruit, train, and deploy qualified teachers to ensure high-quality education.

H.E. Amb. Agostino Palese, Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia, at the event said,“This initiative highlights Italy's steadfast commitment to fostering sustainable and inclusive development in Ethiopia and ensure communities in the country benefit from peace dividends. By investing in education, particularly in regions like Gurage Zone and West Shewa Zone, we aim to empower communities, bridge inequalities, and build a foundation for a brighter future. Education is a catalyst for socio-economic transformation, and we are proud to partner with UNOPS in realizing this shared vision for Ethiopia's youth and future.”

Underscoring the project's impact, Ms. Worknesh Mekonnen, Director of the Horn of Africa Multi-Country Office of UNOPS, said, "This project demonstrates the strong commitment of the Government of Italy to reducing disparities and promoting inclusive development. It marks a significant milestone in our efforts to empower communities through education. By investing in these regions, we aim to contribute to breaking the cycle of poverty and create opportunities for the next generations."

This initiative represents a major step in addressing educational challenges in Ethiopia, ensuring that more children have access to a quality learning environment and contributing to the country's long-term development.

