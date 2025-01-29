1/ST LAUNCHES FULL SUITE VENUE APP, INCLUDING AN INTEGRATED WAGERING EXPERIENCE FOR HORSE RACING FANS AT GULFSTREAM PARK, DEVELOPED WITH EVERI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Utilizing Everi's BeOnTM Mobile Services, the Gulfstream Racing App Includes Traditional Venue App Features and an Expanded Wagering Experience

LAS VEGAS and HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI ) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, technology, player loyalty solutions and bingo, in an agreement with 1/ST, North America's preeminent Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering company, today announced the launch of their new mobile app and wagering experience, Gulfstream Racing.

The new Gulfstream Racing App is now available in the Apple App Store . This launch is part of Everi's strategic expansion into Sports and Entertainment following its acquisition of Venuetize in 2023 and expands the company's footprint in the horse racing segment. Gulfstream Racing will be a valuable companion app for guests seeking the premier hospitality experience that 1/ST provides.

Phase I of the app launch includes traditional venue app features – ticketing, dining reservations, promotions, race schedules, push and messaging – and a 1/ST designed in-app horse wagering experience to allow fans to place win, place and show bets. The app utilizes Everi's BeOnTM Mobile platform and digital CashClub Wallet® technology to facilitate a cashless wagering option in the app for fans on-site.

The app launched ahead of the 2025 Pegasus World Cup, South Florida's leading luxury sports and lifestyle event, which took place on Saturday, January 25, at Gulfstream Park. In addition to Gulfstream Park, Everi and 1/ST will soon roll out a venue app for the renowned Santa Anita Park, including an expansion of the horse wagering and wallet funding experiences, as part of Phase II of this mobile deployment.

"With 1/ST's experience in delivering world-class entertainment and wagering for horse racing fans, we felt it was a natural fit for Everi to help enhance the venue experience with additional mobile and funding capabilities," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "Our ability to develop solutions for additional fan engagement, flexible enough to reach them wherever they are, is a key part of our combined strategy to enable seamless, mobile-first, self-service journeys, to meet fans at their preferred touchpoint."

"The collaboration between Everi and 1/ST is about delivering an intuitive, convenient and engaging experience for our fans, and is specially designed for those who are new to horse racing," said Keith Johnson, President, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY. "The Gulfstream Racing App puts the picks of our horse racing experts readily into their hands with a simplified direct betting interface. It also includes ticketing, dining and key venue event highlights, putting everything you need for a fun day at the track in one easy-to-use platform."

