Conexon Connect Expands Footprint Across Rural Florida, Delivering Broadband Access To 14,000 Homes And Businesses Throughout Big Bend Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This breakthrough project, announced in spring 2022, solidifies TCEC's place in Florida's history as the first electric cooperative to launch a FTTH to serve its members. Together, Conexon Connect and TCEC are rewriting the story of rural internet access, bringing state-of-the-art connectivity to areas of Florida once left behind.

The accomplishment comes on the heels of the devastation experienced by TCEC in fall 2024 with the impact of Hurricanes Debby and Helene. Despite significant storm damage, the 2,044-mile Connect, powered by Tri-County Electric Cooperative, fiber network wrapped up in December, delivering on its promise to connect residents across the region to reliable, fiber-fast internet.

The TCEC network now reaches 100 percent of the co-op's members across five counties. In addition to multi-gigabit-speed symmetrical internet capabilities, the network provides reliable phone service and delivers the benefits of smart grid capabilities to the co-op's electrical infrastructure.

"This project has been about so much more than just delivering high-speed internet - it's been about connecting our community to opportunities and a brighter future," said Julius Hackett, CEO of Tri-County Electric Cooperative. "Partnering with Conexon Connect has allowed us to bring a vital service to every member, ensuring no one is left behind. I've spoken with families who now have access to online education, small business owners expanding their reach and seniors who can connect with loved ones like never before. Seeing the real impact this has had on our members' lives has been truly rewarding. This is what being a cooperative is all about - working together to improve the lives of those we serve."

The TCEC network completion closely follows the Connect, powered by Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC), network completion, becoming the second Connect project finished in Florida. Together, the Florida projects further the ISP's expansion as one of the nation's premier rural providers, growing its footprint and increasing its ability to serve rural Americans with world-class internet.

"The success of our partnership with Tri-County Electric Cooperative illustrates the power of collaboration in bridging the digital divide," said Randy Klindt, Conexon Founding Partner and co-CEO. "Bringing high-speed internet to rural communities is about more than just connectivity-it's about creating opportunities for families, businesses and entire regions to thrive. Witnessing the positive changes in Tri-County Electric's communities and other parts of Florida reinforces our commitment to delivering life-changing broadband access to even more rural areas across the state."

Tri-County Electric Cooperative was the 11th partnership project announced by Conexon Connect and its first in Florida. Since that time, the ISP has rapidly expanded and today has 20 FTTH projects across seven states, set to reach nearly 500,000 rural homes and businesses upon completion of those projects.

About Conexon

Conexon is an industry-leading broadband network design, construction and operations firm working with electric cooperatives, communities and other entities to deploy fiber to the home across rural America. Since its inception a decade ago, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in their territories, with more than 20 projects now reaching 100 percent of members. The company's internet service provider, Connect, today delivers multi-gigabit speed internet across many of those markets. Through Conexon's work with its partners, nearly 3 million rural Americans now have access to fiber to the home, with more than 1.1 million connected. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber and builds more than 50,000 miles annually. With more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local grants and subsidies funding for FTTH projects, Conexon and its partners have collectively secured more federal broadband funding for fiber construction than any other group in the country.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect, the fiber-to-the-home internet service provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging local broadband leader in rural communities across the country. Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100 percent fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

