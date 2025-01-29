Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Renewable Energy Solution That Utilizes River Flow To Generate Power

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Matthew S. of Glendale, CA is the creator of the River Paddle Wheel Generator, a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels. This advanced system harnesses the natural flow of rivers to produce clean electricity, making it an ideal solution for powering homes, businesses, and more.The River Paddle Wheel Generator operates by utilizing a river's current to rotate paddle wheels, which are connected to generators anchored securely in the riverbed. The system consists of a durable steel barge, complete with a flat deck, multiple paddle wheels, and weather-resistant generators. As the river current moves the paddle wheels, electricity is efficiently generated and stored for use.Key features include:.Renewable Energy SourceoIt generates electricity entirely from river currents, eliminating the need for fossil fuels..Scalability for Utility CompaniesoElectric companies can anchor multiple barge units into the riverbed to create a network of renewable energy systems for widespread use..Environmental FriendlinessoProvides a clean, sustainable energy solution that minimizes environmental impact..Robust and Innovative DesignoThe steel barges are built to withstand inclement weather and constant water flow, ensuring durability and reliability..Efficient Power GenerationoFeatures multiple paddle wheels and generators working in unison to maximize energy output and storage.This innovative technology presents an exciting opportunity for manufacturers by leveraging the natural flow of rivers. This system delivers a dependable, sustainable energy solution that aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions. The River Paddle Wheel Generator represents a step forward in renewable energy technology, providing a cleaner, greener future.Matthew filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his River Paddle Wheel Generator product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the River Paddle Wheel Generator can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

