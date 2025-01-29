1St Commercial Credit, LLC Completes $7 Million Factoring Facility For Temp-Staffing Agency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The newly funded staffing agency is a one-stop provider for staffing and recruitment needs, specializing in Contract, Temp-to-Hire, Per Diem, and Direct Hire placements. They serve a broad range of industries and roles, including Executive Leadership, Clinical, Administrative, Security, Environmental Services (EVS), and Food Services.

In response to the increasing demand for nurses, the agency has experienced rapid growth, outpacing its cash flow. With this $7 million factoring facility, they can now convert outstanding receivables into immediate working capital, ensuring timely payroll funding and continued business expansion.

1st Commercial Credit remains committed to providing flexible financing solutions that eliminate cash flow constraints, allowing staffing agencies to scale efficiently.

"We understand that staffing agencies rely on steady cash flow to cover payroll and operational expenses," said Raul Esqueda, President of 1st Commercial Credit, LLC. "This factoring facility provides our client with the financial flexibility to meet payroll demands, onboard new employees, and take on larger contracts without disruption."

As a trusted financial partner for the staffing industry, 1st Commercial Credit offers fast and reliable invoice factoring and payroll funding solutions , ensuring agencies can grow without the burden of delayed client payments.

About 1st Commercial Credit, LLC

1st Commercial Credit is a leading provider of invoice factoring, asset-based lending, and payroll funding solutions for businesses in various industries, including staffing, manufacturing, distribution, and transportation. With a fast and simple approval process, 1st Commercial Credit helps businesses improve cash flow and achieve sustainable growth.

