UN Tourism In Morocco: Driving Investments And Celebrating Innovation In Africa's Most-Visited Destination

In an official visit to the Kingdom, UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili celebrated its achievements in growing tourism and making the sector a pillar of economic diversification and sustainable growth. According to the latest UN Tourism data, Morocco welcomed 17.4 million international tourists in 2024, a 20% increase on 2023, making it the most-visited country in all of Africa.

Investment Guidelines for Morocco launched

To support the further growth of tourism across the Kingdom, in Rabat, UN Tourism officially launched“Tourism Doing Business – Investing in Morocco”. The Guidelines – the latest in a growing portfolio of expert publications – outline the opportunities to be found in the tourism sector for international investors of all sizes. The Guidelines also set out investment trends and key areas of growth, including a focus on the Kingdom's booming innovation ecosystem.

Supporting Moroccan tourism innovation

In Rabat, UN Tourism welcomed private sector leaders, including from SMIT Morocco, as well as leading entrepreneurs and small-business owners to celebrate innovation in the Kingdom's tourism sector. In a keynote speech:“Global Trends on Tourism Tech and Innovation”, UN Tourism Executive Director Natalia Bayona highlighted the accelerating digital transformation of the sector.

Executive Director Bayona said:“Morocco's tourism sector has become a key economic driver, contributing 7.3% to GDP by 2023. With a remarkable 35% increase in international arrivals since 2019 and USD 10.5 billion in tourism revenue, Morocco is prepared to continue its growth. The country's stable political climate and strategic economic policies fortify this success."

Fatim-Zahra Ammor, Minister of Tourism Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy, adds: "The Kingdom of Morocco's political stability, its competitive edge, the openness of its economy, the view on innovation and its forward thinking investment policies collectively positions the country as a privileged destination for both national and international investors”.

As part of the visit, an agreement was also signed to establish the UN Tourism Thematic Office for Africa, furthering Morocco's role as a key partner in supporting tourism growth across the continent.

Top Start-ups recognized

The National Tourism Startup Competition, an initiative focused on fostering innovation in the Moroccan tourism sector and supported by the Moroccan Agency for Tourism Development (SMIT), has successfully concluded with the participation of 137 aspiring startups.

Among these, five standout enterprises were recognized for their groundbreaking contributions. Leading the charge is Ecodome, securing first place for its innovative approach to sustainable tourism. In a tie for second place, ATAR and Pikala showcased exceptional potential with their unique offerings. Taking the third spot is Wanaut, noted for its creative solutions in enhancing travel experiences. Finally, Mouja claimed fourth place, impressing judges with its forward-thinking strategies. This competition highlights Morocco's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and advancing its tourism industry through strategic investments and support.

