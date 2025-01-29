Create A Continuous Improvement Culture With Gary Cox's New Book 'Cultivating Champions Of CI'

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Canada, Dec. 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and leadership expert Gary Cox has released his latest book,“Cultivating Champions of CI: A Leader's Toolbox for Creating a Continuous Improvement Culture” (ISBN: 978-1779622884), published by Tellwell Publishing in December 2024. This essential guide offers leaders a practical approach to building a culture of continuous improvement (CI) within their organizations.







Image caption: Cover,“Cultivating Champions of CI: A Leader's Toolbox for Creating a Continuous Improvement Culture.”

Drawing inspiration from W. Edwards Deming's famous insight,“It is not enough to do your best; you must know what to do, and then do your best,” Cox delivers a comprehensive framework for fostering growth and resilience. Excellence cannot be achieved with disengaged teams, stagnant processes, and suboptimal middle management leadership and frontline development strategies that hinder organizational growth. By providing actionable tools, relatable insights, and a clear roadmap,“Cultivating Champions of CI” empowers leaders to overcome these challenges and foster a culture where innovation and operational excellence thrive.

Through the engaging narrative of Sherry, a general manager navigating her team through a server-downtime crisis, readers are shown practical strategies for unlocking their teams' potential and achieving long-term success. Each chapter includes interactive questions designed to prompt self-discovery and enable immediate application of CI principles. Illustrated with Cox's original Cox-Box cartoons, the book blends leadership acumen, team dynamics, and motivational insights into an engaging and accessible resource for leaders at all levels.

With over 20 years of hands-on experience in CI leadership across diverse industries, Gary Cox has a proven track record of enhancing organizational performance and employee engagement. As the National Director of Process Engineering at Canada Post, he spearheaded transformative CI programs. Currently, at Barrington Consulting, Cox leads Operational Performance Services, helping organizations develop sustainable CI cultures.

Beyond his professional achievements, Cox is a sought-after speaker, a creator of CI training courses, and an innovator in creative storytelling. His portfolio includes a comic book, spiritual growth programs, and interactive theatre productions, showcasing his ability to connect with diverse audiences. Cox-Box cartoons, a signature feature of his work, add humor and relatability, ensuring readers gain both practical insights and an enjoyable reading experience.

“Cultivating Champions of CI: A Leader's Toolbox for Creating a Continuous Improvement Culture” is available through all major online book retailers.

