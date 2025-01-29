Jordan Dispatches 16 New Aid Helicopters To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 29 (Petra) -Jordan has dispatched 16 new aid helicopters Wednesday from King Abdullah II Air Base to Gaza Strip for the 2nd consecutive day.The consignment came in continuation of Jordan's efforts to send aid to Gaza and as part of the Kingdom's humanitarian air bridge announced Tuesday.On the second day, Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) helicopters carried 20 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid, in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and a number of Arab and friendly countries, scheduled to be delivered to deserving people in the strip.Jordan is working to diversify means of delivering aid to Gaza, as the assistance was sent via military helicopters to speed up the process of transporting urgent materials, mainly medications and medical supplies, according to an Army statement.The humanitarian bridge is scheduled to continue for 8 days at a rate of 16 aircrafts per day.