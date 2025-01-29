Hundreds Of Millions In Asia Celebrate Year Of The Snake

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: From incense offerings and vibrant lion dances in Beijing to prayer rituals at temples in Bangkok and Taipei, hundreds of millions of people across Asia celebrated the lunar New Year on Wednesday, ushering in the Year of the Snake.

In China, people enjoy eight consecutive public holidays for the 2025 Spring Festival, an opportunity to share meals, attend traditional performances and set off fireworks.

A performer dressed as a Qing Dynasty emperor takes part in a reenactment of a sacrifice ceremony at the Ditan Park Temple Fair in Beijing on January 29, 2025, on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Snake. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP)

Train stations and airports across the country have been jam-packed for weeks as millions returned home to spend the holidays with their loved ones in an annual migration that is expected to be a record.

Temples and parks in the Chinese capital on Wednesday were full of people braving freezing temperatures to bid farewell to the Year of the Dragon with dancing and prayers.

High streets, shopping malls, offices and homes were bedecked in festive red banners -- believed to ward off evil -- throughout many parts of East and Southeast Asia, including South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

People watch lion dancers performing at a shrine on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Bangkok on January 29, 2025. (Photo by Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP)

The normally bustling streets of major cities in Vietnam were almost empty as families for their ancestors and gathered for traditional dishes and drinks.

But after the price of bananas, a traditional offering to forebears, rocketed following the massive destruction of farmland by Typhoon Yagi last year, some families have been forced to look for alternatives.

"I did not want to spend $25 for a bunch of green bananas that normally cost less than half," housewife Le Thi Hong Mai told AFP.

"Ancestors don't mind if they are not offered green bananas."

People burn incense on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Snake at a temple in Keelung, Taiwan, on January 29, 2025. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP)

In Taiwan on Wednesday morning, people of all ages poured into temples to make offerings of their own, including fruit, sweets, crackers and nuts.

"Our tradition is to visit the temple and pray, for better fortune for this year," said Chen Ching-yuan, 36, as she visited Longshan Temple in Taipei with her mother.

"There's no need to ask for anything specific, just wish for a smooth, peaceful, safe and healthy year, and pray that everything goes well."

Some temple-goers ushered in the new year by racing to be the first to light incense in the pursuit of good fortune.

"I didn't want to look back with regret when I'm old, so I decided to go for it," Kao Meng-shun said from Fusing Temple in central-west Yunlin County.

In Thailand, throngs of locals and tourists made their way to Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, Bangkok's most revered Chinese temple.

Built in 1871 by immigrants from southern China, the temple remains a key worshipping site for the Thai-Chinese community.

"I have many Thai-Chinese friends who say this temple is very sacred," said Sasakorn Udomrat, 56, who has visited for the last eight years and prayed for good health.

Dragon and lion dancers perform for the crowd on a street on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Snake at Chinatown in Manila on January 29, 2025. (Photo by Ted Aljibe / AFP)

A man offers prayers at the Amurva Bhumi Vihara temple on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Jakarta on January 28, 2025. (Photo by Bay Ismoyo / AFP)

Crowds also filled the streets in the Philippines and Indonesian capitals for vibrant lion dance parades.

During the traditional 40-day period that runs before, during and after the lunar New Year holidays in China, about nine billion interprovincial passenger trips on all forms of transport are expected to be made.

An ethnic Malaysian Chinese man burns incense as he offers prayers on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Snake at Kwong Fook Temple in Bentong, Malaysia's Pahang state on January 29, 2025. (Photo by Mohd Rasfan / AFP)

Train and air travel are expected to "hit record highs" during this year's migration, state news agency Xinhua said.

In South Korea, heavy snowfall disrupted train, plane and bus schedules nationwide, as people went to visit their families this week.

Passengers were seen at Seoul's main train station carrying gifts and luggage.





Local media showed vehicles covered in snow stuck on South Korea's major highways as heavy winds and snowfall persisted.

Traffic authorities warned it could take more than seven hours on Tuesday to drive from Seoul to the port city of Busan, a journey that typically takes around four hours.

Many others opted to spend the break abroad. The operator of Incheon International Airport announced that it expected more than 2.1 million overseas-bound passengers from January 24 to February 2.

"This is projected to be the highest average daily passenger count during the lunar New Year holiday since the airport opened (in 2001)," the operator said.

The festivities even extended to space, with Chinese astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze sending New Year's Eve greetings from the Tiangong space station on Tuesday.

In a video released by the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the trio could be seen dressed in blue jumpsuits with traditional red cloud patterns, holding two pieces of paper-cutting featuring the Chinese character "fu", for good luck.

"In the new year, may all your dreams come true," Wang said, forming a heart shape above her head.