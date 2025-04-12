403
GCC Welcomes Oman's Hosting Of Iran-US Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Saturday Oman's hosting of talks between Iran and the Unites States.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi said Oman's hosting of these talks is part of its wise approach in boosting dialogue and building bridges among countries, and permanent keenness on backing and enhancing security and stability in the region.
He said that GCC member states seek permanently, through their close ties with friendly countries, to find peaceful solutions of disputes and provide initiatives for the world and region's countries' interest.
He hoped that suck constructive talks would lead to good results to contribute to opening new horizons of the US-Iran cooperation in a manner that serves security and stability in the region, according to the statement. (end)
