Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Amma Sharmila Tagore In 'Puratawn'

Actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated her Amma Sharmila Tagore in her outing "Puratawn".

Treating her InstaFam with some glimpses of Sharmila Tagore from the drama, Soha wrote, "Celebrating Amma in #puratawn - her wonderful return to Bengali cinema after almost two decades #bts As someone once told me - for us Sharmila Thakur is not a person, she's an emotion !"

"Puratawn" marks the veteran actress' return to the Bengali cinema after a very long time, making the film even more special.

The story of the movie revolves around Ritika (Rituparna Sengupta) and her husband Rajeev (Indraneil Sengupta), who return to her ancestral home in West Bengal to celebrate her mother's (Sharmila Tagore) 80th birthday. After their return, Ritika discovers her mother is suffering from memory loss, forcing her to confront this new reality.

Made under the direction of Suman Ghosh, the project was released on April 11, 2025.

Soha's horror comedy "Chhorii 2," alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha also reached the audience on the same day.

In the meantime, Soha recently got candid about her deepest fears during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress revealed that the thing that she fears the most is the untimely loss of loved ones. Soha said,“My biggest fear is just unnatural, untimely death. Because I really enjoy being alive. I am having a good time. And I love so many people who are so close to me. I don't want to lose them. And I don't want them to lose me. So, I just fear the finality of death. Because after that, I don't think that you will be able to communicate with each other. The way we communicate in this life. And I have lost people who are close to me, whom I love very much. So, I know that that is a part of life. And that is something that I fear. Because it is also going to happen. I don't get scared that I will die.”