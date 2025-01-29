US Tariffs On China Should Be Higher Than Other Countries: Lutnick
1/29/2025 2:00:25 PM
Washington: US President Donald Trump's nominee for commerce secretary said Wednesday that tariffs on China should be higher compared to those on other countries, adding that duties on America's "adversaries" should be elevated.
"I think Chinese tariffs should be the highest. Our adversaries should be the highest," Howard Lutnick told lawmakers at a confirmation hearing, though also taking aim at allies in Europe whom he accused of "taking advantage of us."
