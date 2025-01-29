U.S. Dance Studios Industry Report 2025: Dance Studios In The United States Buck Industry Challenges With Resilient Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dance Studios in the US - Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The popularity of dance as a medium for fitness, artistic expression and social interaction has kept studios on an upward trajectory despite recent setbacks. The forced closure of dance studios and the shift to virtual classes initially strained many businesses, but studios demonstrated resilience. By 2021 and 2022, with the return of in-person courses, studios experienced higher in-person attendance.

The pent-up demand for in-studio practice compensated for previous losses and contributed to a resurgence in enrollment. Over the last few years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 3.5% to $5.4 billion and will expand at 2.6% in 2024.

TikTok, Instagram and similar platforms entice young people to sign up for dance lessons: These social media platforms serve as crucial marketing tools for studios, which can participate in dance trends to inspire online youth to enroll in classes.

Dance classes, particularly ballet, tap and hip-hop, are the studios' primary income stream: Studios cater to a range of dance styles and have had to meet the growing demand for fitness-oriented sessions like Zumba and barre.

Metropolitan areas are hotspots for dance studios: Higher population density and urban settings mean more people interested in the arts. States like California and New York are leading because of cities like Los Angeles and New York. Students have a lot of power when choosing dance studios: With numerous options and substitutes available, studios must maintain an excellent reputation and competitive pricing to attract and retain members.

This industry includes studios that primarily offer instructional classes focused on providing knowledge and skills related to dance, including ballroom dancing, ballet, hip-hop and modern dance, among others. These include dance schools for children, intermediate and professional dancers.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

