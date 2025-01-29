Lake County Criminal Defense Attorney Matthew Gebhardt Receives 2025 Super Lawyers Recognition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Attorney Matthew Gebhardt has received Super Lawyer recognition for two consecutive years. With more than 20 years of experience in criminal defense, Mr. Gebhardt makes communication with his clients his number one priority. Attorney Gebhardt helps people throughout Illinois who have been arrested for crimes, including drunk driving offenses, domestic battery, drug trafficking, theft, and violent crimes.

Before becoming a criminal defense attorney, Mr. Gebhardt gained invaluable experience working as a prosecutor for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. This experience has provided him with a unique perspective when aiding criminal defendants. His strong knowledge of the criminal justice system ensures that he can help clients achieve the best possible results in their cases. Attorney Gebhardt is a member of The Lake County Bar Association as well as several other associations throughout the state.

Super Lawyers is a third-party rating system with a patented selection process. This multi-phase process aims to select only the most qualified and trusted attorneys as award recipients. Measuring important factors such as professional accomplishments and peer recognition, Super Lawyers makes annual selections on a state-by-state basis, recognizing only the top 5% of attorneys in each location.

About The Law Offices of Matthew R. Gebhardt, P.C.

The Law Offices of Matthew R. Gebhardt, P.C. is located in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Attorney Gebhardt provides honest and aggressive representation to clients in Lake County and throughout Illinois. Whether a case involves a first-time DUI, a speeding ticket, drug possession, or white-collar offenses, Attorney Gebhardt knows that being accused or arrested for a crime can be incredibly stressful. The firm's legal team helps clients understand the charges they are facing, the next steps in their cases, and their options for defense. Mr. Gebhardt will personally address clients' concerns and handle each aspect of their cases.

