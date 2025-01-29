Fence Empire Announces New Cambodian Factory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fence Empire is proud to announce the official opening of its new aluminum facility in Cambodia. Operational since 2024, the state-of-the-art factory is a strategic step in expanding the company's global presence and meeting increasing demand for high-quality aluminum fencing products.

Located in Cambodia, the new factory boasts advanced manufacturing capabilities designed to enhance efficiency, lower production costs, and ensure sustainable operations. The Cambodian factory has an annual production capacity of 200,000 tons

The Cambodian factory not only diversifies Fence Empire's manufacturing footprint but also mitigates potential trade risks, such as tariffs, while ensuring cost-effective production. This strategic investment reinforces the company's ability to provide high-quality products to its international customer base without disruptions.

