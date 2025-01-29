Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Market Analysis, 2025-2030 - Gallstone Prevalence Expected To Surge, Boosting ERCP Adoption

The growth of the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of pancreatic and biliary diseases, such as gallstones, pancreatitis, and bile duct obstructions. As the population ages and lifestyles change, these conditions are becoming more prevalent, increasing the demand for ERCP procedures. A study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology in February 2024 estimates a global gallstone prevalence of 6%, with higher rates in females and in South America. The incidence of gallstones is expected to rise sharply over the forecast period, further fueling ERCP demand.

Advancements in endoscopic technology have improved ERCP safety and efficacy. For example, in January 2023, Advantech introduced the MIO-5377R single-board computer, designed to enhance endoscopic performance, reliability, and functionality. Innovations such as high-definition imaging, improved endoscope maneuverability, and advanced therapeutic accessories have made ERCP a more precise and effective diagnostic and treatment tool, attracting both healthcare providers and patients.

The growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques is also driving ERCP demand. According to the American Cancer Society's annual report (January 2024), an estimated 41,630 new liver cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. Liver cancer is more prevalent in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, where it is the most common cancer type, with over 800,000 new cases diagnosed globally each year. It is also a leading cause of cancer-related deaths, claiming over 700,000 lives annually.

The high burden of cholangiocarcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma is expected to further boost ERCP adoption for early cancer detection. Increased awareness of the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic and biliary diseases has heightened demand for minimally invasive procedures. In October 2023, the Biliary Atresia Awareness Committee launched a campaign under the auspices of Gauteng Provincial Solid Organ Transplant Division and the University of the Witwatersrand at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. The initiative aimed to raise awareness and support for children with biliary atresia, a rare and life-threatening liver disease affecting infants. It focused on educating diverse populations, providing resources to affected families, advancing diagnostic research, and fostering global medical collaboration.

An aging population is another key driver of market growth. As chronic conditions such as coagulopathy and anemia become more common in older adults, the demand for ERCP and related procedures, including those requiring blood transfusions, is rising. Currently, over 40 million people in the U.S. are aged 65 or older, a number expected to double by 2050. Japan, home to the world's largest geriatric population, presents significant growth opportunities. According to the WHO, the geriatric population is projected to reach 22% globally by 2050.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly investing in research and partnerships to drive innovation. A Optica Publishing Group study (July 2022) highlighted the development of a photoacoustic imaging endoscope probe, which can be inserted into a medical needle as small as 0.6 mm in diameter. Researchers also suggested AI could accelerate imaging procedures.

Strategic initiatives by market players, including mergers, acquisitions, and product launches, are expected to further propel growth. For instance, in April 2022, Olympus partnered with EndoClot Plus, a company specializing in hemostasis technologies. EndoClot PHS, a nonthermal, nontraumatic solution for gastrointestinal bleeding, is a key product in its portfolio. This partnership aims to improve accessibility to EndoClot PHS, enabling gastroenterologists to stop bleeding quickly and effectively during procedures.

