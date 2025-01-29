NTG Awarded Spot On Seaport Nxg To Strengthen Mission-Critical Support For U.S. Navy And Marine Corps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inclusion in the SeaPort Next Generation (NxG) Contract Vehicle expands NTG's advanced IT and cybersecurity support for the Department of Defense.

- Wendy Hafner, President & CEO of NTGTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Northern Technologies Group, Inc. (NTG), an 8(a), Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) specializing in network engineering and cybersecurity, has earned a position on the U.S. Navy's SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort NxG) contract vehicle-a milestone that will broaden NTG's mission-critical IT solutions for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.SeaPort NxG covers 23 functional areas of professional services, including engineering, program management, technical support, research and development, software engineering, quality assurance, logistics support, and training. As an Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract, SeaPort NxG serves as the Navy's primary vehicle for acquiring professional support services in areas such as engineering and program management. It enables the Navy to issue multiple task orders to pre-approved contractors over a set period, providing both flexibility and efficiency in meeting operational needs.This award underscores NTG's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and tailored solutions that meet the mission requirements of the Department of Defense (DoD).Expanding IT and Professional Services:NTG's inclusion in the SeaPort NxG contract vehicle will enable the company to provide a broader range of professional services, including advanced network engineering, comprehensive IT support, and solutions customized to the unique requirements of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. NTG leverages state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness in its operations.As an ISO 9001:2015 Certified company by NQA, NTG is committed to maintaining rigorous quality standards, underscoring its dedication to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.Future Plans and Goals:Looking ahead, NTG plans to leverage its position on SeaPort NxG to further enhance its service offerings and expand its reach within the Department of Defense. The company aims to undertake new projects that will drive innovation and support the evolving needs of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.About NTG:Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Northern Technologies Group, Inc. (NTG) is a leading network engineering and cybersecurity company providing innovative IT solutions to both federal and commercial sectors. As an 8(a), Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) with over 20 years of experience, NTG specializes in delivering tailored solutions for complex network environments and layered cyber defenses.NTG supports global operations for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Allied Forces, deploying enterprise services throughout USCENTCOM, USEUCOM, USAFRICOM, USSTRATCOM, USINSCOM, USSOCOM, DOI, JSP/Pentagon, JCSE, and more. NTG has fostered a decade-long synergy with Combatant Commands and the Intelligence Community, supporting mission-critical requirements worldwide.With a reach spanning Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, NTG deploys and sustains networks on a global scale. By bridging the gap between federal and commercial innovation, NTG combines cutting-edge technologies with mission-critical expertise to deliver adaptable, high-quality solutions. Its customer-first approach and dedication to engineering excellence ensure the company meets and exceeds the demands of modern IT environments.For more information on NTG's federal IT solutions, please visit .

