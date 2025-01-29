Data Analytics Slash Risk, Boost Certainty In Healthcare Construction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DPR Advises Customers to Leverage Analytics to Drive Smarter Decision-Making Across Healthcare Project Lifecycles

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With healthcare systems under increasing pressure to optimize capital planning and project execution, data-driven decision-making is transforming how projects achieve cost certainty and success. DPR Construction , one of the nation's leading technical builders, highlights this shift in its latest Healthcare Insights report , showcasing how advanced data analytics improve resource allocation, reduce risks, and deliver better project outcomes for healthcare organizations.

"When capital project decisions are guided by data, it creates transparency and builds stakeholder confidence," said Laura Jones, a DPR healthcare strategist. "This approach not only streamlines resource allocation but also ensures more predictable and efficient outcomes, ultimately benefitting patients."

DPR believes an analytics-driven approach paired with construction technology delivers tangible benefits:



Optimizing facilities to deliver ROI today and in the future. Data analytics align capital projects with strategic goals, such as forecasting patient volume shifts from inpatient to outpatient care. Predictive modeling establishes clear metrics that minimize costly redesigns, especially in the planning phase.

Reducing resource allocation inefficiencies while increasing schedule accuracy. DPR's smart block and stacking programs have cut procurement timelines on some projects by up to 30%. Additionally, using historical data to identify risks and integrate contingencies before construction begins provides a sense of security, ensuring that potential issues are addressed before they become problems.

Addressing risks proactively to save budget. Real-time monitoring and predictive analytics track construction progress and result in savings. On a recent project, DPR's team avoided more than $2 million in potential change orders using federated building information models to identify and resolve coordination issues. Taking control of current market challenges via BIM and Target Value Design. Properly applied, these tools can mitigate labor shortages and supply chain disruptions while achieving higher cost and schedule certainty. Recent projects using DPR's analytics-driven methods have demonstrated up to 15% improved schedule reliability and significantly reduced cost variances.

"The ability to harness data throughout the construction process is transforming healthcare projects," added Jones. "Combining historical trends with predictive analytics empowers our healthcare partners to make smarter decisions, optimize capital planning, and improve resource utilization. In one case, we helped a major health system achieve 20% better resource use across their portfolio."

DPR's Healthcare Insights series examines the critical issues facing healthcare providers at the intersection of care and construction. Additionally, DPR's Constructing With Care podcast takes a deeper dive into these topics along with views from other industry leaders.

