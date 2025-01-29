Consulting IQ And Mastercard Easy Savings Specials Come Together To Empower Micro, Small, And Medium-Sized Businesses With AI-Driven Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Through this collaboration, Mastercard Business cardholders can access Consulting IQ's digital resource ecosystem, including a library of over 4,500 preloaded business prompts, thousands of KPIs, a business owners' forum, a marketplace, masterclasses, and personalized advice from experienced consultants. These experts curate and ensure the reliability of the information, tailoring it to each client's profile and specific needs. These tools are designed to enhance decision-making and drive business growth.

"This partnership promises to transform how MSMEs make decisions," Diego Medone, CEO of Consulting IQ.

Post thi

Consulting IQ stands out for its innovative approach to business consultancy. By leveraging AI with data-driven tools and predictive analytics, the platform brings the expertise of seasoned executive consultants into the digital age.

The goal is to provide in a simple way the expert strategic business knowledge MSME owners need daily to navigate the complexities of modern business through a powerful combination of personalized insights into anything business owners want to accomplish, fix, or avoid. Consulting IQ provides customized advice on multiple business areas, including strategic planning, operational efficiency, financial management, HR and talent management, marketing and sales, and customer experience.

"This partnership promises to transform how MSMEs make decisions by offering a unique blend of technology and human insight to help them thrive. By working with Mastercard, we aim to leverage our AI-driven insights to help millions of businesses worldwide tackle challenges and seize opportunities like never before. We want to do it to empower people to drive economic growth, foster sustainable development, and build prosperous communities," said Diego Medone, CEO of Consulting IQ.

About Consulting IQ

Consulting IQ is a digital business platform that combines artificial intelligence with a team of experienced executive consultants to drive small and medium-sized businesses to achieve their full potential through an interactive multi-platform ecosystem. It provides practical and personalized solutions that align with each company's goals and aspirations.

For more information, visit .

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

SOURCE Consulting IQ