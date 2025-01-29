V-Systems Unveils New Brand Identity And Leadership Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

President & CEO Russell Huffmyer Announces New Strategy

- Russell C. HuffmyerPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- V-Systems , a trusted provider of building infrastructure equipment solutions for over 75 years, proudly announces the launch of its refreshed brand identity. These changes mark a pivotal step in the company's evolution since the introduction of Russell C. Huffmyer as President and CEO in April of 2022.A Bold New IdentityV-System's rebranding includes a refined mission statement that embodies the company's forward-looking vision, vibrant new logo, updated visual identity, and a revamped website. Designed to reflect its focus on innovation, collaboration, and excellence, the new brand represents V-Systems' dedication to the 80-plus manufacturers they represent and the customers they serve.Core Leadership TeamAs part of its strategic realignment, V-Systems is proud to combine both new and existing members to its leadership team. This team is backed by a dedicated staff of more than 25 employees: sales engineers, service technicians, estimators, aftermarket/inside sales, applications, project administrators, and office staff that support our operations. The V-Systems' management team includes:Russell C. Huffmyer, President & CEORuss leads V-Systems' growth strategy, specifically in the industrial and municipal market, leveraging his strong leadership, engineering expertise, and project management experience to meet diverse customer needs. With his commitment to growth and customer service, he fostered an atmosphere of continuous improvement, ensuring that every customer received personalized, top-tier support.Jason Waterman, Vice President & Sales ManagerJason is a valued member of the V-Systems leadership team, having spent almost 15 years in the commercial equipment industry. With Jason's background in commercial contracting, he is a wealth of knowledge for our customers, engineering companies, and our staff. He strives for communication, quick turnarounds on inquiries, and overall satisfaction in helping people.Shawn Kelly, Director of Business DevelopmentShawn, a seasoned business development professional, joined the V-Systems team in January 2023, bringing over 35 years of expertise in manufacturing sales, and service. His customer-focused approach drives V-Systems' strategic growth by fostering strong partnerships with clients, staff, and manufacturers. Shawn's extensive experience and dedication make him a key asset in advancing the company's mission and success.Joe Dmitrzak, Service ManagerFor more than 20 years, Joe has led V-Systems' service team, not only as the manager, but as the senior-level technician who supports troubleshooting, startups/commissioning, and other day-to-day needs of the business. With his commitment to service and a drive to help our customers, Joe is an invaluable part of the team.About V-SystemV-Systems is a trusted provider of building infrastructure equipment solutions for commercial, industrial, and municipal customers. With an impressive portfolio of over 80 product lines, V-Systems delivers quality sales, expert consultation, and reliable service, fostering enduring partnerships. Our product range encompasses HVAC systems, plumbing, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, along with valves, accessories, and parts. V-Systems is also an exclusive dealer of the Club Car Carryall utility vehicles.###| 101 Fairview Avenue | Pittsburgh, PA 15238 | 412.826.9200

