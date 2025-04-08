Top Terrorist Commander Killed In Dera Ismail Khan Operation, 9 Militants Eliminated

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Security forces eliminated nine militants, including a most-wanted terrorist commander, during a late-night intelligence-based operation in the Takwara area of Dera Ismail Khan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was conducted during the night between April 6 and 7, following credible intelligence about the presence of militants in the region. A heavy exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the killing of all nine militants.

Among those neutralized was the notorious terrorist commander Shereen, who was wanted by law enforcement agencies for his involvement in multiple acts of terror. According to ISPR, Shereen was responsible for several targeted killings of innocent civilians and played a key role in the martyrdom of Captain Hasnain Akhtar.

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the site of the operation. A clearance operation is still underway in the area to eliminate any remaining threats.

The ISPR reiterated that Pakistani forces remain resolute in their mission to eradicate terrorism and ensure lasting peace in the region.