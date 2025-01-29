Cambria Showcases Innovation And Design Excellence At TISE 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cambria, the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, is thrilled to participate in The International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cambria , the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, is excited to announce its participation in The International Surface Event (TISE) at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from January 28–30. Join Cambria at booth #4523 to experience the pinnacle of quartz innovation, connect with leaders, and explore how Cambria has been elevating the surface industry for 25 years.

Cambria's TISE showcase will feature newly released designs, each exemplifying innovation and timeless beauty:

Experience Innovation in Action

Attendees can explore Cambria's unique applications and fabrication methods along with extensive design offerings that inspire every space and style. Representatives from Cambria University will be available to answer questions and to educate attendees.

Revolutionizing the Industry With Counters by Cambria

Cambria is introducing attendees to Counters by Cambria (CBC), a platform designed to help businesses grow by connecting them with real, actionable orders. CBC streamlines project management, enabling professionals to focus on serving their customers and expanding their reach.

Connecting you with actual orders: Completed orders are sent directly to users 24/7, allowing them to manage every project seamlessly through the CBC platform.

Marketing handled for you: Cambria promotes CBC, delivering qualified leads to users and creating new business opportunities.

Smarter territory management: CBC offers an efficient way to service territories by delivering orders directly to the platform.

No cost to you: There are no fees, subscriptions or commitments-just a free, easy-to-use tool designed to help businesses succeed.

With CBC, Cambria is redefining how professionals connect, collaborate and grow in the countertop industry.

The Ultimate Destination for Inspiration

TISE attendees will find Cambria's booth to be the destination for inspiration, education and resources offering connection, and innovation for fabricators and industry trade professionals. With over two decades of excellence, Cambria continues to solidify its position as the ultimate resource for premium quartz surfaces, offering tools, groundbreaking designs, and expertise that drive lasting impact.

For more information about Cambria at TISE 2025, visit CambriaUSA.

