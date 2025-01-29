Dechert Expands Global Tax Group With Structured Credit Expert Craig Cohen

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Craig's depth of expertise in CLOs, structured credit, and securitization will serve as a tremendous asset to Dechert, allowing us to further expand our capabilities and support our clients in their most complex transactions. His insights will be invaluable in driving our continued growth," said David Forti, co-chair of Dechert.

"The addition of Craig to our team significantly enhances our tax capabilities and enables us to build more robust cross-practice teams, particularly within our structured credit group. This integration is essential to delivering the exceptional service our clients expect," said Joshua Milgrim, chair of Dechert's global tax group.

Mr. Cohen joins Dechert from an international law firm, where he served as counsel in its tax group. Prior to that role, Mr. Cohen was a partner at a Chicago-based law firm in its tax group. He has broad experience advising large collateral managers in New York and London, as well as working on leveraged finance transactions. Mr. Cohen's focus spans financings, capital markets, asset-backed securities and asset-based lending.

"Joining Dechert presents an incredible opportunity to work with a distinguished team that leads the market in structured credit and innovative financings. I am eager to bring my experience to the table to further enhance our clients' success and contribute to Dechert's continued excellence in this sector," said Mr. Cohen.

Mr. Cohen received his B.A. from Brandeis University and his J.D. from New York University School of Law.

Dechert is distinguished for having one of the top structured credit and CLO groups in the world, consistently at the forefront of the most innovative and challenging matters. The team serves a diverse global client base that includes the most prolific asset managers and investors as well as structured credit underwriters. Our work encompasses the full range of structured credit and related financing transactions, from securitizations to rated funds to ABLs to bespoke transactions of every stripe.

Dechert's global tax practice, comprising lawyers in the United States and Europe, provides inventive tax solutions that meet the challenges and objectives of clients' most sophisticated business dealings around the globe, from corporate transactions and restructurings to financial transactions and fund formation and investing.

About Dechert

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.

SOURCE Dechert LLP