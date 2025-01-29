CA Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Calls For New Business Creation Not Boycotts Of Target & Walmart Over DEI Policies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie, candidate for CA Governor, calls for new business creation instead of boycotts of Target & Walmart over DEI policies to drive economic growth.

- Sharifah HardieLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California gubernatorial candidate Sharifah Hardie is calling for an end to the ongoing boycott campaigns against companies like Target, Walmart, and Amazon. These boycotts have been launched in response to the companies' removal of their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.Hardie stresses that the continued focus on boycotting these businesses will ultimately do more harm than good to California's economy, further drive corporations out of the state, and reduce consumer choices.Hardie advocates for redirecting efforts toward creating new, successful businesses that will foster job growth, enhance local economies, and provide a diverse range of products and services for consumers.“Instead of focusing on tearing down businesses, we should focus on creating new businesses. We have the power, ability, strength and fortitude to create successful businesses that will provide jobs and real opportunities for everyone,” said Sharifah Hardie.“While the playing field is far from level, temporary boycotts are not the solution. The real solution lies in creating successful corporations that ensure everyone has a seat at the table.”While recognizing that California's business landscape is not yet equitable for all, Sharifah Hardie advocates for long-term solutions-fostering growth of corporations that ensure a seat at the table for everyone, regardless of background or circumstance.“Rather than focusing on boycotts and divisiveness, we must create the environment that allows all businesses to succeed, which in turn provides more opportunities for Californians. This is how we truly embody the spirit of DEI,” Hardie added.Hardie's platform underscores the critical need for a business-friendly environment, particularly as California works to recover from the devastation caused by the recent wildfires. These unprecedented fires scorched thousands of acres of land, destroyed hundreds of homes, and claimed lives. The need for a resilient, self-sustaining economy has never been more urgent, and Hardie is committed to policies that drive business creation, foster collaboration, and support long-term economic growth.“California's economic future lies in building businesses, not boycotting them,” Sharifah Hardie continued.“The state needs policies that prioritize job creation, foster collaboration, and support recovery from the challenges our communities have faced, including the recent wildfires.”To address these challenges, Hardie's platform includes several key strategies:1. **Supporting Entrepreneurship**: Hardie plans to provide incentives and resources to help new businesses, particularly those led by underrepresented communities, thrive and contribute to California's recovery.2. **Reducing Regulatory Barriers**: With some of the highest regulatory compliance costs in the nation, Hardie is committed to reducing red tape and easing the burden on entrepreneurs.3. **Attracting Corporations Back to California**: Hardie intends to offer tax incentives and reforms to encourage businesses to return to California, creating jobs and stimulating economic activity.4. **Promoting Local Job Creation**: Hardie supports policies to empower local businesses to generate jobs, especially in communities impacted by the wildfires.5. **Fostering Consumer Choice**: By encouraging the creation of more businesses, Hardie aims to reduce reliance on a few large corporations, giving consumers more diverse, locally-driven options.“Rather than focusing on boycotts and divisiveness, we must create policies that promote business growth, foster collaboration, and provide opportunities for all Californians to succeed. Together, we can rebuild our economy and ensure that local communities thrive,” Hardie concluded.For more information or to donate to Sharifah Hardie's campaign for Governor of California, please visit:**About Sharifah Hardie**Sharifah Hardie is a candidate for Governor of California, dedicated to reducing government interference, supporting entrepreneurship, and building a strong, sustainable economy. Her platform focuses on policies that foster job creation, business growth, and long-term economic resilience.

