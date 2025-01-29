Latham & Watkins Publishes New Edition Of Healthcare And Life Sciences Market Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Latest report explores trends, regulatory challenges, and strategic opportunities in the global market.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce the launch of its latest Healthcare & Life Sciences Update , a comprehensive global report examining key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the healthcare and life sciences industry.

The latest report highlights the strategic shifts in the healthcare and life sciences sector as companies and investors prepare for a dynamic year ahead. It examines key investment trends, including anticipated rises in acquisitions and partnerships, and provides insights into navigating regulatory challenges across the US and Europe. The report also addresses supply chain complexities and offers a detailed case study on the implications of recent merger review decisions.

Key topics covered in the report include:



Key Investment Trends : A year of strategic moves? Companies and investors are anticipating a rise in acquisitions, divestitures, and dynamic partnerships.



Regulatory Outlook : From DOJ enforcement trends to pharmaceutical legislation reform, the report analyzes nine key areas to help stakeholders navigate the regulatory waves in the US and Europe.



Supply Chain Challenges : FDA priorities, the CSDDD, and M&A intersect with supply chain challenges in the life sciences sector.



Illumina/GRAIL Case Study : Game changer? Key takeaways from the ECJ's landmark decision on European Commission merger review powers.

Navigating Deals in Uncertain Times : Amid market volatility, the sector is prioritizing due diligence and turning to fresh value creation models.

"As economic fundamentals continue to improve, the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies promises transformative change in 2025," said Shayne Kennedy, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Healthcare & Life Sciences Industry Group. "As our latest report highlights, we anticipate an upturn in M&A activity this year, driven in large part by the pharmaceutical industry's need for portfolio replenishment, pent-up desire for new assets, and PE's eagerness to deploy capital."

"We stand at a pivotal moment of regulatory and policy change on both sides of the Atlantic," adds Eveline Van Keymeulen, a partner in the firm's Paris and Brussels offices and Global Vice Chair of Latham & Watkins' Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice & Industry Group. "The global regulatory landscape is increasingly fluid and complex, with increasing foreign investment control and antitrust scrutiny and many sector-specific reforms posing a number of challenges for the industry. Conducting deals in uncertain times requires patience, meticulous due diligence and strategic preparation."

We invite you to explore the insights and analyses in this edition of our Healthcare & Life Sciences Market Update.

