Jewellery Trends In The Modern World Discover Unique Indian Jewellery - Kamarbandh, Jhoomar, And Bajubandh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kamarbandh

Jhoomar -Hair adornment

Armlet,Bajubandh

Jewellery Trends -Discover Unique Indian Jewellery - Kamarbandh, Jhoomar, and Bajubandh

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- India is known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions, and one of the most prominent aspects of this is its unique jewellery. From intricate designs to bold statement pieces, Indian jewellery has captivated people all over the world. For women, jewellery is a form of demonstrable wealth men folk often wear silver earrings and waistbands. Enamel jewellery is known as Meenakari jewellery . Jaipur ( ) is known for its multicoloured enamel designs on the reverse of the ornament . Kundan is a form of jewellery where gem stones and cut glass are embedded in gold sheets. Among the various types of Indian jewellery, kamarbandh, jhoomar, and bajubandh stand out for their beauty and significance. They are unique Indian jewellery pieces that are often not found elsewhere in the world pieces not only add a touch of elegance to any outfit but also hold deep cultural and historical significance.

Kamarbandh, (kamarbandh/ ) also known as waistbands, are worn around the waist and are adorned with precious stones, pearls, and intricate designs. Kamar means 'waist' in Hindi and bandh means 'to clasp'. They have been a part of Indian culture for centuries and were initially worn by women as a symbol of their marital status. Today, kamarbandhs are worn by women of all ages and are considered a must-have accessory for weddings and other special occasions. They are also popular among dancers and performers, adding a touch of glamour to their costumes.

Jhoomar,(jhoomar/ ) also known as passa, is a unique piece of Indian jewellery that is worn on the side of the head. It is traditionally worn by brides and is believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the marriage. Jhoomars are usually made of gold or silver and are adorned with precious stones and intricate designs. They are a symbol of beauty and grace and are often passed down from generation to generation. All Indian brides opt for to wear the Jhoomar today.

Bajubandh,(armlet/ ) also known as armlet, are worn around the upper arm and are a symbol of strength and beauty.

Similar to kamarbandh, baju means arms and bandh means clasp in Hindi . Hence, bajubandh means that which clasps the arm are traditionally worn by women during weddings and other special occasions and are believed to bring good luck and protect the wearer from evil. Bajubandhs are available in a variety of designs and are often adorned with precious stones and intricate patterns, making them a statement piece of Indian jewellery. They can be in gold or silver . They add unusual grace & charm.

The beauty and significance of kamarbandh, jhoomar, and bajubandh make them an integral part of Indian culture and traditions. These unique pieces of jewellery not only add a touch of elegance to any outfit but also hold deep cultural and historical significance. So, the next time you want to add a touch of Indian tradition to your look, don't forget to include these beautiful pieces in your ensemble.

About Shopkhoj

Shopkhoj is the #1 guide to shopping in India. There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to what is available to shop for in India – from materials, to fabrics, to handicrafts, jewellery, and much much more. It can be overwhelming to navigate all that India has to offer.

Shopkhoj provides users with easy to use tools enhancing their shopping search experience. Users can access product glossaries, history, culture, specialties unique to different cities, as well as detailed information on markets and shops within cities. Understand where the best markets are located, and the best products in each of the markets. We currently have information on 7 different cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pondicherry and Jaipur), but hope to expand this list to more. In addition to information about local flavors, read about the shopping malls where users can find international brands, the best entertainment zones, and dining options.

Shopping blogs and videos take you on an inside journey to what's available. Our search functions allow a user to search by category, price range, products, and much more. We have searched the markets across the cities to bring you a guide – from which shops have the best Quality, the best Price, the Fabrics, where you can Custom-design your wedding outfits, where you can find tailors to fit your style .

Come begin your search(khoj in Hindi is search) for shopping in India at Shopkhoj

Kausalya Madhavan

Shopkhoj Content Pvt Ltd

+91 98104 00236

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.