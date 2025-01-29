Saudi Crown Prince Receives Former US Pres.
Date
1/29/2025 10:06:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Saudi crown prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman received at his office on Wednesday former US President Bill Clinton.
The cordial meeting also gathered Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, and Minister of State Minister and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, as well as Clinton's entourage, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (end)
