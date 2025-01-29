Saudi Crown Prince Receives Former US Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Saudi and Prime Prince Mohammad bin Salman received at his office on Wednesday former US President Bill Clinton. The cordial meeting also gathered Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, and Minister of State Minister and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, as well as Clinton's entourage, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (end) kns

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.