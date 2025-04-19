Untouchability Persists, Educational Equality Remains Elusive: Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Tumakuru, April 19 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that untouchability persists in the country, while educational equality has also remained elusive.

“A caste-free, humane society is the aim and commitment of our Constitution. But even today, untouchability persists, and educational equality remains elusive in the country. It is a matter of great concern,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a cultural dialogue organised by the Kuruba Cultural Council in collaboration with the Sridevi Group of Educational Institutions.

The event also marked the release of 31 books under the 'Kuruba Samudaya Samskruti Darshana' (A Cultural Glimpse of the Kuruba Community) series.

Siddaramaiah said that in the past, those who attempted to learn Sanskrit or receive education had to face harsh punishments like having molten lead poured into their ears.

“But today, we have access to education. We must record our experiences because talent doesn't belong to any one group. We must have clarity in our knowledge and understanding. We must critically and scientifically reject the concept of 'Karma'. Only then can we break the chains of subjugation and develop the courage to speak the truth,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister said that people should not blindly believe that Kalidasa became a great poet because Brahma wrote sacred syllables on his tongue, adding that people should believe the stories that Valmiki was a bandit.

“Whenever Shudras become learned and create something significant, such stories are fabricated about them. Be cautious,” he said.

He highlighted how Basavanna, 850 years ago, had already laid the foundation for an egalitarian society through the Anubhava Mantapa (academy of spiritual experience).

“Those who hold progressive thoughts will always face resistance. Hence, one must stand firm in support of such progressive ideals,” he said, stressing that an equal society cannot be achieved without it.

“Caste does not move. Class does not change. The caste system is stagnant water, it doesn't flow. Economic mobility is the only way caste mobility can happen. And for that, education is essential. Education is not for one's selfish gain. Ambedkar said he acquired knowledge to liberate the marginalised sections. We must understand his message. Without the Constitution, neither you nor I would have had the opportunity to receive an education,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that caste inequality, caste-based exploitation, and injustice intensified because of the Manusmriti, adding that the upper caste fooled people by preaching 'Karma' theory as the reason for privilege or suffering.

“That's why Basavanna rejected the doctrine of karma. I don't know how many among you have rejected it as well. Did Brahma decree that one should receive education while another remain illiterate? Did Brahma write that one should be poor and another wealthy? Did Brahma decide that one must eat to their fill while others go hungry? Is that what God wrote? The upper castes didn't allow Basavanna's revolution to continue. That's why we must think critically and scientifically,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the poverty and hunger among the AHINDA communities (minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) and all castes and religions must end, adding that nobody should have to stand at someone else's doorstep for food.

“That's why we introduced the Anna Bhagya scheme. Kayaka (dignified labour) and Dasoha (service) are Basavanna's principles. Everyone should follow them. The culture, customs, and thoughts of all labouring classes must come to the forefront. That's why everyone must engage in literary creation,” said Siddaramaiah.